Tips for shopping on Cyber Monday

Shoppers love a good online deal.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans spent about $62 billion shopping last Cyber Monday.

But deal-hungry shoppers aren’t the only ones looking to cash in.

The best things to spend money on this Cyber Monday are stuff you can wear like clothes, shoes, and beauty products. But make sure the website you’re doing your Cyber Monday shopping on is legit and secure.

Fraudsters created more than $100,000 fake lookalike shopping websites in 2019, according to cybersecurity company Venafi.

Always look for the HTTP and lock symbol in your browser before you make your online purchase.

That means the website is safe and secure. If you are having a hard time finding an out-of-stock item, don’t go searching the web and potentially landing on a fakesite. Try Zoolert instead.

It lets you set an alert for an item when it’s back in stock.

And don’t fall for fake reviews. The browser extension Fakespot uses AI to detect fake reviews and counterfeit products.

So you can save and keep your money safe this holiday season.

Don’t let unsolicited emails, texts or calls fool you into buying something. Always go to the website yourself to make sure it’s real.