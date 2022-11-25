1 person hospitalized after collision on Edison Avenue in Fort Myers

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: November 25, 2022 7:33 AM EST
Updated: November 25, 2022 10:33 AM EST
Fort Myers police and firefighters at a scene on Edison Avenue, Friday, November 25, 2022. Credit: WINK News
FORT MYERS

Fort Myers first responders were at the scene of a two-vehicle traffic accident on Edison Avenue early Friday morning.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

