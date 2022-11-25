Naples businesses hope you shop them on Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is an annual day encouraging you to shop locally in person and online at small businesses.

Businesses in Naples there are hoping shoppers will forego the big box stores and help them bounce back after Hurricane Ian.

“We do expect a lot of people because they support us, you know, and they are very happy we reopened,” said Anna Zorbas, with Regatta on 5th Avenue South.

Businesses are reopening just in the nick of time for the holiday shopping season.

Black Friday gave Giggle Moon a test run for Small Business Saturday.

“We’ve been busy since we opened the door at 10, and there’s been very little breaks,” said Susan Kreski, owner of Giggle Moon.

Businesses along 5th Avenue South hope you shop ’til you drop. Some stores are already seeing increased foot traffic, something good that may have come from Ian.

“More people than it used to be in November, you know, we have more people, but you know, because people want to check their houses, they come in that’s why this time usually we’ve had less people,” said Zorbas.

Community support has been huge in the recovery. Now that the shops are back open, they hope you’ll come to support them on Saturday.

“Come on down and enjoy everything, enjoy the restaurants like you always have, enjoy ice cream, just stroll the street, we’re back,” said Kreski.