Honor Flight honors Vietnam War veteran battling Parkinson’s disease

A veteran whose Parkinson’s disease has kept him from going on an Honor Flight held back tears as he received a pin surrounded by family on Friday.

Earl Irwin is 84 years old and is honored to have served our country.

Irwin’s health is deteriorating. The Vietnam War veteran was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2016. It is a brain disorder that causes uncontrollable movements, and symptoms usually worsen over time.

Irwin’s son, Dan, said his dad was no exception.

“Knowing how unhappy he is about basically losing his freedom. It’s a horrible disease,” said Dan Irwin.

The disease kept Earl from going on a once-in-a-lifetime trip for veterans to Washington, D.C., twice.

In April, his health ruined his plans. In September, it was the hurricane.

Earl is signed up again to go to the capitol in April 2023, but because of his condition,

Honor Flight came to him to make sure there was no way he would miss out again.

“It is an honor to present you with a 50-year anniversary lapel pin. Welcome home.”

Earl’s family filled the living room and watched as volunteers from Honor Flight pinned Earl, gave him gifts, and thanked him for his service.

“My emotions, I’m fighting back tears. I’m really proud for him,” said Dan.

If there was one word to describe the moment, Earl said, “Powerful.”

Earl met his wife during his service. They were married 54 years before she died of heart failure. He said he wished she were there to see the ceremony in his honor. Honor Flight reminded him that she was watching it all.