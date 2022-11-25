Fire departments in Lee County holding toy drives for children

The Iona McGregor Fire District and Cape Coral Fire Department are both holding toy drives this holiday season.

The Iona McGregor Fire District toy drive benefits the children of the Gladiolus Food Pantry. You can donate toys, pajamas, blankets, and slippers for newborns up to teenagers. Items can be dropped off at Station 74 at 6061 South Pointe Blvd in Fort Myers, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The toy drive will end on December 7.

Until December 19, the Cape Coral Fire Department will be collecting new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children who have special needs, suffer from chronic illnesses such as cancer, are in foster care, or have families struggling with financial difficulties.

Donations for boys and girls ages newborn to 17 years are needed. You can also donate gift cards, makeup, body soaps and lotions, perfume or cologne, arts and crafts supplies, sports equipment, or entertainment items.

If you would like to contribute, there is a collection box in the lobby of City Hall and at 11 Cape Coral fire stations:

Station 1 – 4610 Coronado Parkway

Station 2 – 521 Nicholas Parkway

Station 3 – 1627 Everest Parkway

Station 4 – 2007 Santa Barbara Boulevard

Station 5 – 1029 Diplomat Parkway

Station 6 – 4540 Chiquita Parkway

Station 7 – 3942 Burnt Store Road N

Station 8 – 707 SW 1st Street

Station 9 – 4107 Pelican Boulevard

Station 11 – 1038 Burnt Store Road

Station 12 – 2129 Chiquita Blvd.