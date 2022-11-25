Black Friday shopping comes to Edison Mall JCPenney crushed by Ian

On Friday morning, JCPenney at the Edison Mall opened for Black Friday shoppers two months after it was severely damaged by Hurricane Ian.

Weeks after sustaining major damage, the retailer was back in business for the biggest shopping day of the year.

Videos from after Ian show ceiling tiles on the floor and pieces of drywall scattered everywhere. Officials say more than 30,000 pieces of merchandise were ruined by rain pouring down through the ceiling. But the store recovered quickly; around six weeks after Ian, JCPenney held a hiring event to prepare for Black Friday and the rest of the holiday season.

Crowds started strong and only grew throughout the day.