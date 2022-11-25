After Ian, record inflation, Salvation Army needs volunteers more than ever

In this season of giving, the Salvation Army hopes people in Southwest Florida will give their time to help raise money for families in need during the holidays.

Soon, you’ll hear familiar bells ringing in front of grocery stores and shops, with volunteers spreading holiday cheer and hoping you’ll drop some bills or loose change in to the Salvation Army’s famous red kettles

“That’s our largest fundraiser of the year as the Salvation Army that helps not only at Christmas time but all year long, and now I don’t think there is a more important year

for the red kettle than this year,” said Major Carlyle Gargis, area commander of the Salvation Army of Fort Myers.

Due to Hurricane Ian, Gargis tells WINK News, fewer people have signed up to be bell ringers this year, yet the impact of record inflation means the Salvation Army needs more volunteers than ever. Many families are looking to the organization for help.

“People are really busy,” Gargis said. “People have a lot going on, but the need didn’t stop, and it’s actually grown. So, the importance of having volunteer bellringers is huge.”

The Salvation Army hopes to raise $500,000 by the end of the year to meet the demand.

The money raised will also help Salvation Army charities until this time next year.

“We’re trying to move as fast as we can, to do what we can with what we have, because the community needs it,” Gargis said. “The Salvation Army has always been there, and we’re going to continue and pledge to be there for our community.”

You can find information on how to volunteer or even donate online at this link.