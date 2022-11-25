Above-average Black Friday heat ends the workweek

High temperatures will reach the mid- to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. High humidity will make many locations feel like the 90s during peak heating. Boaters will experience a light chop with one to two-foot Gulf wave heights.

Areas of patchy dense fog will affect portions of the Gulf and Southwest Florida this morning. Expect visibility to improve drastically between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Most of us will remain dry. A stray shower or two will be possible inland.

There are no active named storms or disturbances in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is not expecting any additional named storms to form within the next five days. This is fantastic news, as we only have five days remaining in our Atlantic hurricane season.

