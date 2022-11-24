Sosa family nearing homelessness gets Thanksgiving miracle

A family displaced by Hurricane Ian, on the edge of homelessness, was given a gift on Thanksgiving day from an anonymous donor, to help them push through the tough times.

The Sosa family has a lot to be thankful for on Thanksgiving after a number of WINK News viewers reached out wanting to help the family of five.

They were supposed to be out of the hotel they were staying in on Monday, but that’s changed because thanks to a WINK News viewer, they’re set to stay through Christmas.

When WINK News told Naomy that when will be staying for another month, her face lit up with gratitude.

“I’m happy that we don’t have to be in the street and then I can stay with my family and that we don’t have to become homeless,” Naomy said.

That was the reality of what the Sosa family was looking at.

“Before there was no hope at all like, just, this week is ending hotel is over and we have to run where are we going what are we going to do,” Yovany said.

Yovany’s employer then put them up for two weeks but that was set to end on Monday.

“I was driving when you called me and then he had to pull over to the side of the road and I had to pull over to the side because I tell my wife I can’t drive like this too much emotion too much excitement,” Yovany said.

Excitement over answered prayers from someone the Sosa family will likely never meet.

“I said, I got a good feeling tomorrow is going to be a good day, and here’s a good day even though we can’t see her, tell her that she’s an angel, the angel that God send sent to us,” Yovany said.

That angel asked to remain anonymous.

“Knowing that there’s somebody out there that is like he said our angel coming to help and actually they feel our pain it’s like they know what we’re going through and it’s truly a blessing,” Heather said.

Blessings were sent to the Sosa family when they needed them the most.

“It’s the best thing that we can ask for today we might not have the big fancy dinner but we have this news that we will have more time here,” Heather said.

The couple taking care of the Sosa’s told WINK News it’s their Christmas gift to themselves to be able to help others in need.