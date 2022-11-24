Salvation Army helping people celebrate Thanksgiving after Ian’s damage

The Salvation Army gave those without the option to sit around with friends and family on Thanksgiving a taste of the holiday spirit.

Two months ago, Fort Myers resident Susi Fuentes and her kids were homeless.

But, this Thanksgiving, they’re sitting at the Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving table with their favorite foods, stuffing, and pumpkin pie.

“It feels good. I’m safe. That’s what matters and they are helping us a lot. It’s a really good place,” Fuentes said.

On this holiday the Salvation Army will feed hundreds of people like Fuentes and those who would otherwise spend Thanksgiving, alone.

“We’re hopefully able to fill some hearts, not only the stomaches but the hearts with some good fellowship and a little bit of joy,” area commander, Major Carlyle Gargis said.

Complete with live music, company, and all of the traditional sides to bring everyone together, Gargis told WINK News it’s what everyone deserves on Thanksgiving.

“We need it. We need to extend our thanks. We need to celebrate what we have. We need to celebrate all that god has given us as a people here,” Gargis said.

For hours, people from all walks of life gave thanks together and discussed what they were thankful for.

The Salvation Army kicks off its Red Kettle Campaign on Friday.

It’s the organization’s largest annual fundraiser and they’re hoping to raise at least $500,000 to keep serving the community through Hurricane Ian recovery and throughout next year.