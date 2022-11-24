Miami Dolphins feed more than 9,000 with Thanksgiving meals

The Miami Dolphins are stepping forward this Thanksgiving. The Dolphins collaborated with the South Florida community and Amazon to help with a series of Thanksgiving meal distributions.

The organization collaborated with the Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC), Football UNITES™ community partners, local minority-owned food partners and corporate partners to feed those in need in the days leading up to the holiday.

The famous football team has impacted more than 9,000 members.

“We are excited to continue our tradition of impacting the South Florida community and supporting those who may be experiencing food insecurity this Thanksgiving,” Miami Dolphins Senior Director of Community Relations and Youth Programs Rashauna Hamilton said.

On Tuesday, Miami Dolphins players, Dolphins staff, Dolphins cheerleaders and Amazon representatives, spent their day off hosting the team’s annual Thanksgiving drive-through event at Hard Rock Stadium.

Presented by Amazon, the team distributed 500 meal boxes from Feeding South Florida to local families.

The Feeding South Florida meal box came complete with a turkey, fresh produce and traditional sides each capable of feeding a household of six to eight.

“At Amazon, we are committed to being great neighbors. Supporting the communities we call home is central to what we do every day,” said Angelica Santibanez, Community Engagement Senior Manager for Amazon.

Miami Dolphins Thanksgiving distribution events included: