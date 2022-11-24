Hundreds kick off Thanksgiving with the 43rd annual turkey trot in Fort Myers

Before the cooking, the eating, and the football, there’s an annual tradition that hundreds of people wake up for; the turkey trot.

“It’s a great day to get out here and do something fun in the morning before you pig out in the afternoon,” said Madeline Lukomsek.

Lukomsek said this is the perfect way to kick off the holiday. She pointed to all the people in running shoes at the Edison and Ford Winter Estates running, or in her case, walking the turkey trot course.

“I seen everyone walking along McGregor and was like, are they all going to the race? Sure enough, they are. It’s awesome to see everyone out here,” said Lukomsek.

Everyone has a reason to run or walk. Maya Torres was there for her sister.

“We have a sister who’s a runner, and she really wanted us to do it with her, and she got sick and couldn’t come, so it’s just the rest of the family now,” said Torres.

People of all ages trotted across the finish line, with friends and family cheering them on.

These folks started the day with some exercise and will end it with a warm Thanksgiving meal.

The turkey trot benefits preservation at the Edison and Ford Winter Estates and the Fort Myers Track Club’s scholarship fund.