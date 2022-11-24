How videos games can be beneficial for children

If you have a child, chances are they have a video game on their wish list this holiday. While some may worry about how much time kids spend gaming, it’s not all bad.

A Saint Edwards University study found playing video games two hours a day improves peer relationships, increases sociality, and more.

“I like creative games like Roblox or Minecraft,” said 17-year-old David Correa.

Correa is an avid gamer, spending three to four hours a day connected to his screen.

“It helps with de-stressing,” said Correa.

New science shows video games can actually help young people with problem-solving.

According to the American Physiological Association, people who play shooter games like Call of Duty improve their capacity to think about objects in three dimensions, just as well as school classes that are designed to enhance the same skill.

The more teens reported playing strategic video games, such as role-playing games, the more they improved in problem-solving and school grades the following year. Children’s creativity was also enhanced.

“It triggers something in your head that makes you feel more reactive and more snappy,” said Correa

Another stereotype the research challenges is the socially isolated gamer.

“I meet a lot of friends usually,” Correa said.

More than 70% of gamers play with a friend.

“I met my girlfriend playing Valorant. We started talking, and now we’ve been dating for over a year and a half now,” said Correa.

The research also showed that ongoing failures in games actually help children build emotional resilience.

Keep in mind investigators also found that more than nine hours of gaming a week for kids ages 7 to 11 is not recommended and could be linked to social and behavioral problems.

There are over five million video games in existence today. On average, teens speed an hour a day playing them.