How to get the most bang for your buck on Black Friday

Time is ticking until stores open their doors for the biggest shopping holiday of the year. Black Friday comes with lots of deals, crowds, and sometimes stress.

“I only shop on Black Friday for myself because electronics are pretty inexpensive on Black Friday. I don’t shop for other people on Black Friday,” said one holiday shopper.

Before you get up before the sun Friday to search for deals with the rest of the crowds, make sure you go in with a plan. Know what you want and keep a list.

“I go Black Friday shopping, usually the outlets. And because you just kind of do that, the stuff is always cheaper,” said another shopper.

NerdWallet’s Kimberly Palmer says to comparison shop online first. That’s how you’ll make sure you’re getting the best price.

“There are so many tools out there to help you do this. I like using browser extensions like Honey, Coupon Caban, Shopsavvy, there’s so many choices. You just have to pick the one that works best for you. And that way, at least, you can make sure you’re getting the lowest price possible because there’s really so much price fluctuation,” said Palmer.

Some retailers’ Black Friday sales started weeks ago, and many of them will price match. If you bought something in one place but found it cheaper somewhere else, they’ll pay you the difference. Just check that store’s policy and keep that receipt.

You don’t have to leave your home to get those deals at some stores. Retailers like Target and Walmart offer the same prices in-store and online.