Man killed in crash on I-75 in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS
A man was killed in a Thursday night crash on I-75 in North Fort Myers.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a van driven by a 30-year-old man and an SUV driven by a 66-year-old man, both from Port Charlotte, were traveling south on I-75 north of Bayshore Road around 7:15 p.m. The van changed lanes from the left to the center lane, rear-ending the SUV.
After the crash, the SUV entered the grass shoulder and overturned. The 66-year-old man was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.
