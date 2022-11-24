Above-average heat expected for Thanksgiving

High temperatures will reach the mid-80s under partly cloudy skies. High humidity will make some locations feel like the 90s during peak heating. Boaters will experience a light chop with 1- to 2-foot Gulf wave heights. Areas of patchy dense fog will affect portions of the Gulf and Southwest Florida Thursday morning. Expect visibility to improve drastically between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Stray showers are in our Thanksgiving forecast. These spotty showers will form after lunchtime, and push towards the coastline by the evening. Regardless, most of us will remain dry.

There are no active named storms or disturbances in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is not expecting any additional named storms to form within the next five days.