Seven bullet holes damage two businesses in Cape Coral

Two businesses in Cape Coral were shot up with bullet holes, making it the second shooting in that area within the last week.

According to Cape Coral police, there were seven bullet holes in one building.

Pete Wall works a couple of doors down from both businesses, at the plaza on southeast 16th Place in Cape Coral, and explained to WINK News he couldn’t believe his eyes Monday morning.

“They said the one bullet went through the glass through a desk and through a file cabinet,” Wall said. “So I mean, it does make you think, where are you safe? And where are you not safe?”

Enrique Ramos, also an owner of another nearby business, told WINK News in his four years at the plaza nothing like these events ever happened.

“Now is kind of worry for us to be secure. And this city’s getting bigger it’s growing so fast,” Ramos said. “So right now, I was thinking to put more cameras inside and outside just to be secure.”

Ramos is taking more security measures than simply adding cameras.

“I will put more lights outside and due to my recommendation to my employees to have no one approach them or put my door lock that way no one can get in inside,” Ramos said.

It’s unfortunate, Wall explained, because he always felt safe in the area, until now.

Nevertheless, Ramos remains hopeful that whoever is responsible for the shooting will face consequences because businesses are still financially recovering from Hurricane Ian.

“They need to have consequences. Without consequences, they’ll do it again,” Wall said.

The two businesses estimate the damages will cost $7,000.

If you have any information regarding what happened call the Cape Coral Police Department.