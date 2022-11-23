RSW filled with travelers ahead of Thanksgiving

Southwest Florida International Airport’s parking lots are filled with Thanksgiving travelers. The holiday is one of the busiest for travel.

Despite that, the people WINK News spoke with weren’t feeling the stress of holiday travel. Many said they were prepared for it to be busy and gave themselves extra time.

Those on the roads or in the sky all have the same idea. They want to spend thanksgiving with their loved ones!

“I always like to be with family at Thanksgiving,” said Neil Volz.

Volz is traveling from Fort Myers to Ohio to spend the holiday with his family. WINK News bumped into him waiting to get on a shuttle at the RSW’s long-term parking lot.

“I always park in short-term parking. So this is kind of interesting. It’s definitely crowded out here today,” said Volz.

The short-term parking garage at RSW is full, and long-term parking was filling up quickly on Wednesday. That’s why those who run the airport suggest if you have another way to get to and from the airport, do that.

Volz expected the airport to be busy. AAA says close to three million Floridians will travel for Thanksgiving. Most of them will be on the road, not in the sky.

Victor Meckeighan drove from southeast Florida to spend Thanksgiving at his sister’s house.

“It wasn’t too much of a problem, though. Getting across 75 was a little bit difficult in places, but I made it through OK,” said Meckeighan.

He said it’s all worth it, “Because my sister is here, you know, the family’s here. And you know, my nephew, he moved down here two or three years ago.”

So, what are Thanksgiving travelers thankful for this year?

“I’m thankful for the people in my life. Thankful for opportunities and, you know, the ability to rebuild after the storm. I think it’s really kind of lift the spirit up of Southwest Florida, and we’re grateful for that, even though there’s a whole lot of pain behind that with the hurricane and everything,” said Volz.

While many people at RSW said their planes were full, flights were coming and going without any issues.