Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Nov. 23

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Prince Bryan (DOB 3/3/04) – wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear on a charge of attempted robbery. Detectives say Bryan went to a 7-Eleven store to load his pre-paid Chime card. He handed over the cash and got a receipt for the transaction, but when his phone app didn’t reflect the update, Bryan angrily walked out of the store and returned a few minutes later, implying that he was armed with a gun.

He then walked behind the counter, demanded cash, and tried to open the cash register. But when his efforts failed, he left empty-handed. Fortunately, the victim knew exactly who Bryan was since he worked at a nearby fast food chain and was a frequent customer.

When they questioned Bryan about his actions, he said it was all just a big misunderstanding. But when Bryan had his chance to explain his side of the story in court last month, he decided to bail altogether. Bryan was last known to live in Pine Manor, and upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

Jeremias Mendez (DOB 1/22/85) – wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear on a charge of video voyeurism. Mendez was arrested after a victim said she was minding her own business and standing in front of a washing machine when she felt something at her feet. After looking down, she saw a strange man bent over and taking photos up her skirt.

The man immediately started to run away, with the victim trailing right behind. Fortunately, there were witnesses in the area who could detain Mendez until officers arrived to transport him to jail and charge him with video voyeurism. After his release, Mendez was supposed to show back up in court to explain his actions, but to date, he’s nowhere to be found.

Larry Rada, Jr. (DOB 8/23/99) – wanted for violation of probation for grand theft of a firearm. Rada was in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic stop when officers searched the car and found the 23-year-old with a gun.

As a convicted felon, Rada is not permitted to have weapons of any kind on him at anytime for any reason. Then, a quick check of the weapon showed that it had recently been stolen from an officer. When asked about the gun, Rada offered up several stories, saying that someone else must have put it in his bag without his knowledge.

That excuse didn’t bail him out of hot water, and Rada found himself behind bars for the 11th time since his first felony at age 17. Over the years, he’s been jailed for a long list of burglaries, drugs, dealing in stolen property, and obstruction. He is 5’10”, 180 pounds, and was last known to live in North Fort Myers. And upon his arrest, Rada will be held without bond in the Lee County Jail.