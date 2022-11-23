Last-minute Thanksgiving shopping

The day before Thanksgiving people will finish any last-minute shopping to make sure the dinner feast is impeccable.

Turkey, ham, stuffing, pies, cake, and everything else people love to eat during Thanksgiving.

Lisa Bright hit the stores with her grandson and had a lot of fun getting last-minute supplies.

“I was surprised that it was so did you guys go in? Because I said it was so slow in there today. I mean, usually, but I don’t usually go the day before. So I was really surprised. But yeah, everything was in stock. I mean, it was great,” Bright said.

And Elsie Miller told WINK News she also got delicious food for her family.

“My son wanted watergate salad and my cheese mashed potatoes. And I got a honey-baked ham,” Miller said.

But what was the only complaint WINK News heard on this busy shopping day?

“Every time I come I think that everything is more expensive,” Bright said.

“Oh my God, It’s unreal,” Miller said. “And the meats, they really gone up, really, and the milk. Everything. Everything’s gone up.”

Regardless of a couple more dollars being spent, the feast will go on.

“Every time I come I think that everything is more expensive. But you know, I did get a turkey for the weekend. And it was only 29 cents a pound. That’s darn good,” Bright said.

Last-minute shoppers can go to Aldi, Winn Dixie, or Publix which are open until 8 p.m., 9 p.m., and 10 p.m. respectively.

But, if you want to go to Walmart, call ahead because stores close at different times.