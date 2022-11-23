Hurricane Reentry Passes for Businesses Reopening on Sanibel and Captiva

On Monday, Nov. 28, brick-and-mortar businesses that will reopen on Sanibel and Captiva islands may obtain authorization for employees to access the islands by following six steps.

Below are the six steps according to the City of Sanibel.

The Sanibel or Captiva business (brick and mortar) must provide the City with the name and address of the business and the date it will be reopening. The Sanibel or Captiva employer must provide the City with a list of the employees that need access to the island. The list must include the employee’s name, the employee’s address, and the employee’s title. The information required above, must be submitted to Steve Chaipel, Deputy City Manager by email at [email protected] Mr. Chaipel may require follow-up information which he will request by email. Once the list of employees is approved by the City, Mr. Chaipel will notify the employer. This approval may take up to 48 hours after all required information and follow-up requests have been received by the City. The employees approved to access the island(s) will not need a hurricane reentry pass to access the island. Instead, the following process will be followed: – The database of approved employees will be maintained in a cloud-based document that Police will have access to at the causeway checkpoint.

– At the checkpoint, employees will be required to provide the name of their employer and present a valid driver’s license to a Police officer.

– A Police officer will verify IDs of drivers against the approved list. Individuals on the approved list will be granted access to the island(s). Anyone who is not on the list will be denied access.

There will not be changes to the process for residents and contractors who want to get a hurricane reentry pass for Sanibel or Captiva.

Residents and contractors who wish to obtain a hurricane reentry pass should visit the hurricane reentry pass distribution center at the Fort Myers Regional Library Meeting Rooms, located at 1651 Lee St, Ft. Myers, FL 33901. Click here to download a copy of the hurricane reentry pass application for residents or businesses. Please print and complete the application before you arrive at the distribution center. Printed copies are available at the distribution center. The name of the individual who is issued the pass will be written on the pass. Reentry passes may not be assigned or transferred to another person. Off-island businesses will be limited to 5 passes. They must provide an employee name for each pass issued. Additional passes will be handled on one/one or as-needed basis.

The City of Sanibel continues to issue Sanibel/Captiva Hurricane Reentry Passes at the Fort Myers Reginal Library Meeting Rooms, located at 1651 Lee St, Ft. Myers, FL 33901.

The City of Sanibel is grateful to Lee County for providing the space at the library building.

Hurricane Passes will be issued in accordance with the following schedule:

Wednesday, November 23 – 8 am – 5 pm, closed for lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, November 24 – Closed for Thanksgiving

Friday, November 25 – Closed for Thanksgiving

Saturday, November 26 – 8:30 am – 12:30 pm

Beginning Monday, November 28, Hurricane Passes will be issued in accordance with the following schedule: