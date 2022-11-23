Good Samaritan stopped to help Charlotte County deputy killed in DUI crash

Kendra Berrebie lost her brother 18 months ago, and a stranger was there for him in his final moments. With her own grief still so raw, Berrebie said she’s comforted in knowing she was able to do the same for someone else.

Berrebie believes it was fate that brought her to the side of Deputy Christopher Taylor Tuesday night because Berrebie wasn’t going just anywhere. She and her mother were on the way to visit her brother’s grave.

Berrebie’s brother, Zack, was killed in a car accident less than two years ago. He was only 28 years old.

Good Samaritans stopped to comfort him, and Berrebie never forgot that kindness.

“They just held his hand and prayed with him. And that really made a huge difference for my mom and I and my little brother,” Berrebie said.

When Berrebie and her mother saw the crash Tuesday night, she initially thought she could give the deputy CPR, but someone was already doing that, so they gave him the only thing they could, some comfort in his final moments.

“We just performed the lord’s prayer and held his hand. And I, I caught it up in his name. So I just used his name. And I just prayed for him and them and their family, and you know, just tried to do what, what I could do at that time,” said Berrebie.

Berrebie said she is heartbroken over what happened but hopes her brother’s memory will inspire others to show up when people need them.

“He was just a young man, and I just, you know, I tried to do what I could do. And I just hope that that makes a difference for his family,” Berrebie said.

Barrebie made contact with Deputy Taylor’s family and said it was emotional.

She was inspired to learn CPR after her brother passed and urges everyone to do the same.