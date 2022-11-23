AAA offering a free tow to impaired drivers this Thanksgiving

The roadside assistance company AAA is offering a free tow to people who are too intoxicated to drive home this Thanksgiving.

You don’t have to be a AAA member to take advantage of the “Tow to Go” program, but there are some restrictions.

AAA will only transport you and your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius of where you started. The company also asks that you treat the program as a last-resort option. The service may not be available in rural areas or in the case of severe weather.

Tow to Go will be available until 6 a.m. November 28.