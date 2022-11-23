9-year-old boy treated by Bonita Fire Control & Rescue

BONITA SPRINGS
Bonita Springs Fire Control & Rescue was called to treat a 9-year-old male.
According to Bonita Fire, they responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian call at 9204 Pennsylvania Avenue in Bonita Springs to treat the young male.
This is a developing situation, WINK News will update this story with more information when it is available.
