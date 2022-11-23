2 men arrested in Cypress Lake with lethal quantity of narcotics in home

Two men were arrested Tuesday after deputies say baggies with fentanyl residue in their vehicle led to a home in Cypress Lake containing lethal quantities of drugs.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over Todd Kerr, 50, and Steven Sestac, 41, following a tip, and found more than 100 baggies with fentanyl residue in their vehicle. Detectives then searched a home on Lake McGregor Drive where Kerr rents a room. Inside, detectives discovered 24.08 grams of fentanyl, 7.23 grams of heroin, 1.79 grams of MDMA, and Oxycodone pills.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the lethal dose of fentanyl is 2 milligrams.

Kerr faces a charge of trafficking fentanyl and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sestac faces charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.