Some roads reopen after road closures due to Ian

WINK NEWS
Road closures caused by Ian’s devastating path through Southwest Florida are reopening.
The Florida Highway Patrol said I-75 exit 182, Sumter Boulevard, has reopened.
In Hardee County, southbound and northbound lanes of US-17 are back open.
In DeSoto County, southbound and northbound US-17 are also open but State Road 70 and State Road 72 remain closed.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.