LCEC provides update on restoration efforts

LCEC said it has restored power to 41% of the six-county service territory it serves over the last five days, excluding Sanibel and Pine Island, which are not accessible to line crews.

The Lee County Electric Cooperative said the number of restoration workers will grow to 2,000 by this coming weekend.

Customers out of power at this time are urged to inspect and make repairs to their weather head and any damage to their home electric system if needed so they are able to receive power when restoration crews reach their area. LCEC reminds customers to stay away from downed power lines, turn off breakers until power is restored, and use generators safely to protect themselves and crews working on lines in their neighborhood.

Below is the current restoration numbers as of Tuesday morning.