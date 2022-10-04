LCEC provides update on restoration efforts

Writer:Melissa Montoya
Published: October 4, 2022 7:57 AM EDT
LCEC
LCEC truck. (Credit: WINK News)
NORTH FORT MYERS

LCEC said it has restored power to 41% of the six-county service territory it serves over the last five days, excluding Sanibel and Pine Island, which are not accessible to line crews.

The Lee County Electric Cooperative said the number of restoration workers will grow to 2,000 by this coming weekend.

Customers out of power at this time are urged to inspect and make repairs to their weather head and any damage to their home electric system if needed so they are able to receive power when restoration crews reach their area. LCEC reminds customers to stay away from downed power lines, turn off breakers until power is restored, and use generators safely to protect themselves and crews working on lines in their neighborhood.

Below is the current restoration numbers as of Tuesday morning.

A.M Area Update

Cust. On

Cust. Out

Marco Island

17,098

2,484

Immokalee

15,444

296

Carnestown

2,783

456

Lehigh Acres

31,845

1,281

North Fort Myers

17,514

38,765

Cape Coral

6,535

87,741

 

 

91,219

131,023

41%

59%
