Mail pick-up location for Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel, Captiva residents

If you are a resident of Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel or Captiva, you can still get your mail even if you can’t get to your home.

The United States Postal Service says residents of those cities can collect their mail at the Six Mile Cypress Annex Building at 14651 Ben C. Pratt and 6 Mile Cypress Pkwy.

The building will be open for mail collection from 9 a.m until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Residents hoping to collect their mail from this location must present a photo ID.

Retail services are also available at the Mobile Retail Unit in the Six Mile Cypress Annex parking lot. Those services are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.