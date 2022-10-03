Lee County provides updates on Hurricane Ian aftermath

Lee County officials gave a press conference on Monday afternoon updating the public about the efforts being made to clean up and fix Lee County in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Roger Desjarlais, the Lee County manager said that search and rescue is still happening and that Fort Myers Beach is the primary area where that’s happening. Desjarlais said there were 11 United States Army Reserve units and also 7 strike teams throughout Lee County. Those units are working essentially around the clock until the search and rescue missions are complete.

Desjarlais mentioned the Lee County Sports Complex is where a lot of these missions and objectives are being run from. Therefore, the Lee County Sports Complex is for first responders only and not for the general public.

Desjarlais then went on to discuss the public’s anxiety regarding the healthcare system and its infrastructure.

“As the hospitals stabilize and are coming back online they’ve started to get the type of water pressure they need in order to remain in business,” Desjarlais said.

Desjarlais continued with his address letting people know that a new healthcare center is opening where Sears used to be in Edison Mall.

The Florida Department of Transportation, it was noted, has made progress and improvements. Desjarlais mentioned that close to 400 signals, roughly one-third of the total in Lee County, are back up.

Construction is happening to build a temporary bridge that will be used in place of the Matlacha Pass Bridge. Construction on that temporary bridge is expected to be finished within five to eight days.

Desjarlais said that FPL reported that 64% of its Lee County users have had power restored. Meanwhile, LCEC has reported that 22% of its customers have had their power restored.

Desjarlais then discussed how the water situation was in Lee County. It’s been reported that Lee County Utilities is making progress regarding water pressure. Water pressure has increased from 45 psi to Monday’s measurements of approximately 60 to 65 psi.

As of October 3, Lee County utility customers remain under a boil water notice.

You can watch the full press conference above.