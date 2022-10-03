Hurricane-related scams investigated by Hurricane Ian Response Team

Amira Fox, the Florida State Attorney, announced the activation of the Hurricane Ian Response Team (HIRT).

According to the Office of the State Attorney Twentieth Judicial Circuit in and for Lee County, you should call 239-533-1342 if you think you’re the victim of a hurricane-related scam. This includes contractor fraud and unlicensed contracting.

When you call leave a detailed message that includes your contact information so the people at the State Attorney’s Office Economic Crimes can get in touch with you.

Experienced prosecutors and investigators will help and make sure the process of navigating the complaint is handled well and completely. Complaints will be forwarded to the correct law enforcement agencies that are responsible for investigating those claims.

“Our residents are suffering through a catastrophic event right now. We will not allow their pain to be worsened by unscrupulous contractors and fraudsters who may think this is an opportunity to prey on honest citizens,” State Attorney Fox said.

HIRT is available for all residents who live in Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry, and Lee Counties.