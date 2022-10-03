Harry Chapin Food Bank providing food, water to coastal Lee County

The Harry Chapin Food Bank has partnered with State Representative Adam Botana to help provide food and water to people in the coastal areas of Lee County.

The food bank says it sustained roof damage at its Fort Myers distribution center but is still able to provide people with food and water from that facility.

On Sunday, the Harry Chapin Food Bank delivered three pallets of water and one pallet of MREs, the equivalent of 576 meals, to Bonita Fire and Rescue. Those supplies will be transported to people who experienced a significant impact on the coastline in Southwest Florida.

On Monday, from 10 a.m until 11:30 a.m., the food bank will be handing out food at 10346 Pennsylvania Ave in Bonita Springs, and 2980 Edison Ave in Fort Myers.

