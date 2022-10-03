FPL’s updated restoration timetable for SWFL

Florida Power and Light have updated its timeline for when power will be restored in different parts of Southwest Florida.

FPL says it has been able to restore power to 1.8 million customers, or 83% of those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

On Monday, FPL said they now believe they will be able to get power back on sooner than previously thought.

By the end of the day on Tuesday, FPL believes they have restored most of the power to northern Manatee County.

By the end of Wednesday, FPL said it expects to have southern Manatee County, Collier County, and part of Sarasota County’s power restored. The area is Sarasota they expect to have power by the end of Wednesday is north of Fruitville Road.

FPL says by the end of the day Friday, it expects to have power mostly restored to all of the rest of its customers in Charlotte, Desoto, Glades, Hendry, Highland, Lee and Sarasota counties.

Florida Power and Light say buildings with extensive damage may not be able to have power restored in the same time frame as those without major damage.

