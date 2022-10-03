Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis on navigating insurance after Hurricane Ian

WINK News consumer reporter Andryanna Sheppard spoke with Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis about insurance issues that arise now that Hurricane Ian has passed.

In Fort Myers and Port Charlotte, insurance villages are set up so you can talk face-to-face with a claims expert and even start a claim right there. They can be found at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers and the Port Charlotte Town Center.

All the national insurance companies and about 20 of our local FL insurance companies will be there to help you navigate insurance claims for damage to your home and other possessions.

You can watch Andryanna’s conversation with CFO Patronis by clicking here or in the post below.