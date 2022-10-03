Englewood woman’s life changed forever by Hurricane Ian

Reporter:Michelle Alvarez
Writer:Paul Dolan
Published: October 3, 2022 9:03 PM EDT
Updated: October 3, 2022 9:44 PM EDT
ENGLEWOOD

Courtney Long, an Englewood resident her entire life, has battled a few storms in her life, but Hurricane Ian was different.

Long said she has been in Florida during Hurricane Irma, Andrew, and Hugo. But, what Long didn’t know at the time, like countless other Southwest Floridians, was how strong Hurricane Ian was.

Damages caused by Hurricane Ian. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Ian became a chaotic force of utter destruction, wreaking havoc and devasting nearly all of Southwest Florida.

“You look at the trailer park and it’s basically underwater,” Long said.

Long like so many others tried to flee before the ravaging and wrath of Ian reached full force.

“We were driving through the first probably hour and a half when it hit trying to get out of there,” Long said

A tree and a car damaged by Hurricane Ian. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Hurricane Ian was only beginning to slam into the Southwest coast of Florida and it became very clear to Long she had to leave.

“We barely got out of there, I don’t know how we got out of there,” Long said. “The grace of God we got out of there.”

A home damaged by Hurricane Ian. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Not holding words back about how she felt it was handled, Long put it very succinctly for everyone to hear.

“They evacuated us too late, bottom line,” Long said.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News: The Weather Authority

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media