District of Lee County Schools assess damages after Hurricane Ian

The District of Lee County Schools assesses damages after Hurricane Ian.

The District of Lee County Schools said preliminary damage assessment finds that 54% of schools are in low need of repair, but 14% have major damage and few may be beyond repair.

Certified building inspectors are visiting campuses for a professional opinion.

The photos are our first look at Fort Myers Beach Elementary, The Sanibel School, and Pine Island Elementary.

The District of Lee County Schools said they will open schools as soon as possible.