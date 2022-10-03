Charlotte County stresses traffic, generator safety

Charlotte County is stressing the importance of proper generator use as FPL continues to work to restore power.

Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller said that FPL has restored 45% of power to the county and said FPL still expects restoration to be 95% complete by October 9.

While power is being restored, there may be traffic intersections that are without power or are operating in a manner that is different than normal. The county is asking people to be careful at intersections and treat those without functioning lights as a four-way stop.

The boil water notice for Charlotte County is still in effect. The Charlotte County PIO previously incorrectly reported that it had been lifted.

The county has also amended its curfew. The new curfew runs from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

There are three food and water distirbution centers open in Charlotte County. One is at the Muscle Car City Museum at 10175 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda, which is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Another is at the Charlotte Sports Park at 2300 El Jobean Rd in Port Charlotte. It is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The third is at Tringali at 3460 N Access Rd in Englewood, and it is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell is warning of people going door to door, trying to take advantage of people in need. If you see a person you believe is being unscrupulous, you can call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 941-639-2101 or 941-474-3233.

The sheriff says the city’s curfew has been extended for two weeks, with the current end date set at October 17. Prummell says the curfew could be lifted earlier if the situation changes.

Sheriff Prummell says people traveling to work can still travel during curfew hours, but others may be subject to arrest if they are seen moving about after hours.