Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Coral offering free mental and medical help

Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Coral is offering free mental and medical help to the public.

The Chabad Jewish Center located at 1716 Cape Coral Pkwy will be open and offering these services every day at 9 a.m.

They said if you have a major medical emergency and can’t reach your medical provider, you can call them and they will try to get someone to you.

With the destruction it left behind, many medical and urgent care centers only have the capabilities to offer serious medical help.

So, the Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Coral is stepping in to fill the gap for those with less serious medical issues that need immediate care.

Rabbi Yossi Labkowski and his wife Rivky Labkowski have partnered with more than seven agencies to bring in doctors, nurses, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and trauma therapists to offer free medical and mental help to those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

These trained medical professionals are doing checkups and filing prescription medications for people who may be running out of things like Insulin, and blood pressure medications.

On Monday, Oct. 3, they saw seven patients. They were coming in with everything ranging from a stubbed toe to someone needing an insulin prescription filled.

The Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Coral is also offering free hot meals, sanitary items, and medical supplies to families in need.

Every day since the storm they said they’ve been feeding hundreds of people and giving out supplies. Teams of volunteers have been preparing boxes with basic supplies and food and driving it out to families who don’t have cars.

Not only are they helping those in need after the storm but Rabbi Labkowski along with Hatzalah have been rescuing and doing wellness checks on families throughout Southwest Florida. He personally helped rescue some of the people who are now helping other rescuees.

Everyone is volunteering to help and no one is getting paid. The equipment, gas cans, and everything else was donated.

