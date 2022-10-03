Cape Coral Fire Department tips on generator use after a series of incidents

CAPE CORAL
The Cape Coral Fire Department is providing tips on the safest way to use your generator after responding to a number of incidents involving improper generator use.
Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Sunday night that they say began because of unsafe generator use. they say they have also transported several people, including children, to the hospital over the past few days for carbon monoxide poisoning.
The fire department provided the following tips to help keep you, your family, and your home safe while using a generator:
- Keep your generator at least 20 feet from your home and NEVER run it in an enclosed area, including garages and lanais.
- Make sure the generator is off and cool before refueling.
- Generators produce carbon monoxide, which is an odorless, colorless, tasteless gas that can make you sick or even kill you if exposure is not caught in time. When running a generator, a carbon monoxide detector is imperative. It can save you and your family’s life.
