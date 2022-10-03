Bonita Springs provides updates on flooding concerns, damage

The City of Bonita Springs was one of many in Southwest Florida that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian.

WINK News reporter Zach Oliveri was on the Imperial River on Monday to see the extent of the flooding.

The river has been running high due to a phenomenon called sheet flow, which is the result of water from upstream flowing down after a storm.

Sheet flow in the Imperial River in Bonita Springs has people’s attention. No one wants any more flooding as they try to recover from #HurricaneIan. @winknews pic.twitter.com/friJCvtR76 — Zach Oliveri (@Zach_Oliveri) October 3, 2022

One woman who lives on the river says she loves living in the area because it is peaceful and reminds her of old Florida.

Many of the people living along the river are now hoping that the water doesn’t get any higher because they have already lost so much in the storm.

Deputy Mayor Mike Gibson has been traveling through the city, providing updates on the damage.

On Bonita Beach, Gibson said FDOT crews are working to clear parts of the roadways to help FPL, residents and emergency crews have better access to the area.

He also showed the damage in a Facebook live that you can watch here or in the post below.

Deputy Mayor Gibson said people with loved ones from the Bonita Beach area that are missing can call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 for help locating those missing people.

Bonita Springs knows that the Imperial River flooding is a concern for residents that live nearby. Deputy Mayor Gibson also provided an update about the river on Facebook.

Gibson said the city is not yet calling for an evacuation of the area. They said that they do advise people near the water to keep an eye on the water levels that could still rise.

The city does have a flood-prone area home buyout program for people willing to sell their homes. Deputy Mayor Gibson said that homeowners were informed of the program ahead of the storm and can find additional information on the City of Bonita Springs website.

According to Bonita Springs leaders, assessments are being done at buildings and parks to make sure they are safe after the storm.

New Pass, Big Carlos Pass and Big Hickory Pass bridges in Bonita Springs are closed until they can be evaluated and deemed safe for travel.

Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District says it has completed its primary and secondary searches in the hardest hit areas. They say more than 100 people have been rescued so far.

Bonita Springs also held a formal news conference on Monday. You can watch by clicking here or in the post below.