The Weather Authority: 7-day forecast

Look for lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s with completely dry conditions through Tuesday. Nights will be very comfortable, as lows fall into the middle and upper 60s through at least Thursday morning.

Beginning Wednesday, we may see a stray shower or two through the viewing area through about Friday as moisture gradually increases across the region. Most won’t see any rain until the end of the week. Isolated rain returns Saturday.

It is still hurricane season, so we are still watching the tropics. Right now, there is a disturbance in the far eastern Atlantic with a 70% chance of tropical development. This should head northwest and will not be a threat to the United States regardless of development. We also are tracking a new tropical wave several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles that has a 20% chance of development.

This is set to move into the Caribbean later this week. Right now, it is not an imminent threat to the United States, but The Weather Authority we’ll be watching it.