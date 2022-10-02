Precautionary boil water notice in effect for Cape Coral

As water is restored in Cape Coral, The City of Cape Coral is reminding residents on city utilities that we are under a precautionary citywide boil water notice. Water is safe for showering, but do not drink or use it to brush your teeth.

The City of Cape Coral is urging residents to refrain from using it unless necessary while the City repressurizes the drinking water distribution system. Please do not wash your car, boat, or pressure wash driveways, houses, windows, etc.

Please call 311 to report the location of any water or sewer leaks.