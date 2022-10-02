Lee Health Hospital provides latest updates; debunks social media rumors

Lee Health hospitals are trying to return to normalcy after Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida.

Many rumors spread across social media regarding local hospitals being without power or water.

In a statement, Lee Health debunked the rumors of the local hospitals being without power or water.

Lee Health also made clear that the hospitals had no significant structural damage.

Although, Lee Health did state that the hospital water pressure was critically low for a short time.

Here’s the latest status across Lee Health Hospitals:

Cape Coral Hospital’s water pressure is back to normal.

Gulf Coast Medical Center is now operating with a water tanker truck supplementing water lines and providing water to staff and patients.

Healthpark and Golisana water pressure are returning to normal.

Lee Memorial Hospital’s water pressure is adequate and rising steadily.

A Disaster Medical Assistance team will be placed at Gulf Coast Medical Center to allow wider access to emergency services.

The Disaster Medical Assistance team will be located behind the hospital. Other additional sites are being planned.