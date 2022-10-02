Lee County holding disaster clean-up hiring event

Lee County, and its disaster debris clean-up partner, Thompson Consulting Services, will be hiring local residents to support Lee County’s Hurricane Ian debris removal efforts.

If you are interested in applying to help with the clean-up efforts, the event is being held in the Jury parking lot at 2050 Broadway Circle in Fort Myers.

On Monday and Tuesday, the hiring event begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, the event will run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

You can apply online ahead of time by clicking here. For residents who want to help but don’t have service, there will be a kiosk to help you apply at the event.

Positions are for immediate work, and there is no physical labor, no experience is necessary, and training is provided. Qualified candidates have the potential to earn more than $1,300 per week.

Candidates must be 18 years old or older, be able to read and write English, have a valid driver’s license, and safe driving history.

Debris Removal Monitors, also known as Data Collectors or Field Monitors, will be responsible for documenting debris collection and other activities performed by disaster recovery contractors.