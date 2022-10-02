Governor Ron DeSantis gives press conference in DeSoto County

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gave another press conference on Sunday about the updated efforts to clean up the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian.

The Florida Medical Examiners Commission says the updated death toll from Hurricane Ian as of Sunday night is 58.

Of the 58 deaths, 42 are in Lee County, 5 in Volusia County, 3 in Collier County, 3 in Sarasota County, and 2 in Manatee County, with Hendry, Hillsborough and Lake counties each having one Ian-related death.

DeSantis and his wife inspected a significant amount of the flooding throughout DeSoto County.

Florida has been approved for 100% reimbursement for debris removal; however, after 30 days, you will not get that reimbursement.

DeSantis went on to also discuss that power has been brought to 93% of people impacted by Ian and that there will be continuous progress.

DeSantis was able to meet with linemen who’ve been working across the county.

DeSantis also mentioned in the press conference that statewide restoration has been happening since Friday morning. DeSantis explained that the work in fixing the community impacted is the result of many resources working together.

DeSantis noted that generators are being brought to DeSoto County so that gas stations are up and running quickly. Elon Musk also made a contribution by getting satellite devices to help DeSoto County.

DeSantis went on to mention that starting Tuesday morning, insurance carriers, including flood insurance, will be on-site so people can show them the damage firsthand.

DeSantis remarked that most of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian was from flooding.

Residents in Southwest Florida are encouraged to document and photograph the damage that was caused by Hurricane Ian.