Free disaster cleanup assistance in Charlotte County; where to report damage

Charlotte County is offering you the opportunity to get free disaster cleanup after Hurricane Ian.

The county says you can call Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954. They will connect you to volunteers from local relief organizations, community and faith groups who may be able to help with cleanup around your home

Some of the services they can help with include:

Cutting up fallen trees

Drywall, flooring and appliance removal to curb

Tarping Roofs

Debris removal to curb

Mold mitigation

The county says it cannot guarantee that you will be helped due to the number of people who are in need of assistance. The help hotline will remain open until October 28.

You can also report any damage you see directly to Charlotte County to help the county assess how much damage there is.

If there is damage you would like to report, you can click here to send in an address and a photo of the damage.

The county wants to remind you that reporting damage at your home to the county is not the same as reporting it for insurance purposes. They say you will have to do that separately with your insurance company.

For any additional information about Hurricane Ian resources in Charlotte County, you can call 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320 from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.