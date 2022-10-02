Cape Coral provides information on Hurricane Ian recovery

The City of Cape Coral is continuing to recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian.

During a news conference on Sunday, the city asked that residents conserve water use until further notice while the city repairs its water and sewer systems. A precautionary boil water notice is in place for the city.

The city says if you see leaks in pipes, water bubbling up from manhole covers, or other water infrastructure issues, you can call 311 and report it to help the city know where the problems are.

LCEC says about 4,500 to 5,000 residents have had their power restored in Cape Coral. LCEC’s CEO says they plan to have 95% of power restored to the city by October 8. LCEC says it is working with FPL to get materials like power poles.

According to LCEC, an additional 1,000 crews in the city are helping to restore power by the end of the week.

Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter commended everyone who has come to the city to help with the cleanup and recovery process.

Regarding water restoration, The city says water and sewer systems are about 75% restored, and they anticipate having them 100% restored in the next 24-48 hours.

Cape Coral is asking that residents take down their storm shutters now that the storm has passed so that emergency crews and first responders can easily access a home if needed.

Residents cleaning up their yards and homes are asked to separate the debris into three piles when placing it at the curb. The city asks they be split into yard, construction and appliance piles. The city says crews will pick up debris as frequently as possible.

Routine trash pickup has also resumed, according to the city. They say Waste Pro is not picking up horticulture and recycling at this time.

If you want to help with the cleanup process in Cape Coral, you can visit the city’s website to find out how you can help.

The city knows that lines for food and gas are long right now, but they say things will get better daily. They are asking anyone who does not need to be out on the roads and does not need supplies right now to wait if they can.

You can find additional information about Hurricane Ian resources at any fire station in Cape Coral. The city says they will have flyers with information about resources.

You can watch a replay of the update from Cape Coral by clicking here or in the post below.