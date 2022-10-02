Bonita Springs lifts boil water notice for most of the city

The City of Bonita Springs says it is lifting the precautionary boil water notice for most of the city.

The city says if you are a resident of Lee County and a customer of BSU, there is no need to boil water.

The city does currently have two precautionary boil water notices in place in the areas in yellow on the map above. These notices affect only a few streets that had local water lines repaired.

Residents of Lee County who are customers of other utilities should check with their service provider on the status of boil water notices in their area.