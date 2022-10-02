Best roads to use traveling to Southwest Florida

Anybody traveling to Southwest Florida is being encouraged to use the following open roadways; I-75, State Road 80, State Road 60, State Road 31, or US-27.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, anyone traveling to Southwest Florida is discouraged from using US-17 due to multiple road closures.

There is a road closure from Carter Street to Fletcher Street, from Sweetwater to State Road 70, and from Tennessee Street to Sweetwater.

Click here for more information about driving in severe conditions.