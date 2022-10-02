9-hour beating: Ian’s wrath in Charlotte County

Scott Joiner has lived in Punta Gorda his entire life.

He lived through Charley in 2004 when the hurricane was one of four hurricanes to strike Florida that year.

Ian was different.

“This was nine hours of being beat,” Joiner said.

The Category 4 Hurricane that moved through Southwest Florida on Wednesday was like no other.

While Charlotte County has not reported any storm-related deaths, the storm has left its mark.

Power lines across Deep Creek are on the ground while floods continue to affect the neighborhood.

Emerald Lake community in Punta Gorda working on clean up after Hurricane Ian. Neighbors tell me only three people stayed in their home to ride out the storm, everyone else evacuated. @winknews @NicoleGabeTV pic.twitter.com/NtVCDQebzB — Taylor Petras (@TaylorPetras) October 1, 2022

In Punta Gorda, the Emerald Lake community awoke on Saturday to clean up.

Roofs were piled onto cars as people dug through the rubble.

Scott Joiner has lived in #PuntaGorda his entire life. The majority of the damage in downtown Punta Gorda is heavy wind damage. Here is his comparison to Hurricane Charlie vs Ian: @winknews @TaylorPetras pic.twitter.com/u7DHmHpDnv — Nicole Gabe (@NicoleGabeTV) October 1, 2022

At the Muscle Car City supply distribution center, cars lined up for food, water, ice and tarps.

The distribution center will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is at 10175 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda.

A second distribution site at Charlotte Sports Park will also be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is at 2300 El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte.

Charlotte County also has a call center at the emergency operations center that accepts calls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The call center provides current, up-to-date Hurricane Ian information and resources. You can give them a call at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320. You can also find more information by clicking here.