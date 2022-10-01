Millenium Physician Group to open sunday

Millenium Physician Group is set to open this Sunday for patient care after Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida.
Patients can request a visit as they normally would either by calling their physician’s office or through the patient portal to be provided care by phone or telehealth
The Millenium Physician Group Patient Contact Center is also available to schedule appointments at 844.CALL.MPG/ 844-225-5674
Millenium Physician Group walk-in centers will reopen Sunday:
- Collier County: 400 8th Street N, Naples, 10am – 4pm
- Charlotte County: 2450 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte
Several other patient care sites will be open on Monday, Oct. 3
