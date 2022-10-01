Millenium Physician Group to open sunday

Millenium Physician Group is set to open this Sunday for patient care after Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida.

Patients can request a visit as they normally would either by calling their physician’s office or through the patient portal to be provided care by phone or telehealth

The Millenium Physician Group Patient Contact Center is also available to schedule appointments at 844.CALL.MPG/ 844-225-5674

Millenium Physician Group walk-in centers will reopen Sunday:

Collier County: 400 8th Street N, Naples, 10am – 4pm

Charlotte County: 2450 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte

Several other patient care sites will be open on Monday, Oct. 3